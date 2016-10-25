The Haryana government will explore the possibility of involving professionals in the functioning of cooperative sugar mills to make them profitable.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed the officer concerned to explore the possibilities to maximise involvement of professionals in the functioning of cooperative sugar mills so as to make them profit making units.

Mr. Khattar also reviewed the functioning of Cooperation Department here. State Cooperation Minister Manish Kumar Grover was also present during the review process.

The chief minister further suggested that all cooperative institutions should financially support each other, if required, rather than putting additional burden on public exchequer.

“Concerted efforts were being made to ensure that all cooperative institutions run in profit. Involvement of professionals and experts of cooperative sector could immensely help in achieving this goal,” Khattar said, according to an official release.

The CM also directed to replace machinery and equipment of cooperative sugar mills operating for the last over 40 years and said that their capacity should also be increased.

Further, he suggested that services of specialists like Dr. Bakshi Ram Yadav, who had served Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Karnal, could be sought to develop new variety of sugarcane to increase its productivity.

“Also, the sugar mills should set up co-generation plants,” he said.

It was informed at the meeting that Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) has earned net profit of Rs. 38.06 crore for the financial year 2015-16 whereas Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd gained a profit of Rs. 23 crore. - PTI