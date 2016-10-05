The Haryana government has increased the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for residential plots in licensed colonies.

The government has also increased the FAR for change of land use (CLU) granted projects for residential use along with purchasable development rights under the Haryana Building Code, 2016.

The Haryana Building Code, 2016, provides that additional FAR is allowed on the payment of charges as approved by the government from time to time, an official release said here on Tuesday.

The FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

Under the new rules, the FAR for residential plots of 75 sqm till 250 sqm will be 1.98 and for 251 sqm till more than 500 sqm, it will be 1.8.

At present, the FAR in these houses varies from 1 to 1.65.

The rate for the increased FAR varies from Rs 485 to Rs 8,070 per sq meter depending upon the potential of zones.

The ground coverage for up to 75 sq meter till 250 sq meter residential houses has been kept at 66 per cent while for 251 sqm till over 500 sqm houses, the ground coverage has been kept at 60 per cent.

In case the difference in the size of plot from the standard size is more than 20 per cent, the charges of the category in which the plot falls, as per actual size of the plot, would be applicable.

It has also been clarified that the number of dwelling units allowed on residential plots would remain the same and there would be no increase in the same due to increase in FAR.

Wherever the building on a plot has already been constructed or is under construction, the owner would have the option to purchase additional FAR to the extent required.

In such cases, the Department would not insist on purchase of maximum allowed purchasable FAR, it said. However, in case of fresh sanction of plans and in cases where construction is being raised after demolishing the existing structure, the option of partial purchasable FAR would not be available.

Since additional FAR is being permitted, the zoning plans or architectural controls in licensed colonies or HUDA colonies would be suitably amended. No further composition of zoning violation beyond the maximum permissible covered area and FAR would be allowed in case the allottee purchases additional FAR.

However, in cases where additional FAR is not being purchased, the existing composition policy would continue.

Further, in case of existing building on a plot where extra area has already been compounded as per policy, the same would be counted in the maximum permissible ground coverage and FAR being allowed as purchasable FAR. However, no cost would be charged for the already compounded area, it said. The purchasable Ground Coverage or FAR would be applicable for the licensed colonies and HUDA sectors. PTI