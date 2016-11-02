Prime Minister launches three new schemes for Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Haryana had the ability to act as a growth engine for the country and exhorted the people of the State to work towards securing the future of the coming generations.

Addressing a large gathering at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 38 here to mark the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of Haryana’s creation, Mr. Modi thanked the people of the State for their efforts towards improving the sex ratio in Haryana. He said he was shocked to know that in a progressive and culturally-rich State like Haryana, the unborn girls were done to death inside the womb and had launched “Beti-Bachao Beti-Padhao” scheme in Panipat. “I had begged the people to spare the lives of the girls. I am grateful that the people of the State respected my feelings. Haryana is now one of the States in the country with the fastest improving sex ratio,” said Mr. Modi.

He said that the celebration was the right opportunity for the people of the State to take stock of the journey so far. “Every citizen of Haryana must deliberate as to what path was taken 50 years ago and how far had they reached,” said Mr. Modi, adding that State could move 2.5 crore steps forward if each of its citizen took a step forward. “Delhi is surrounded by Haryana on all sides. And if Haryana moves forward, Delhi will also move forward,” said the Prime Minister, amid loud cheer.

Mr. Modi also launched three new schemes for Haryana, declared seven rural districts of the State open defecation free (ODF) and released the commemorative postage stamp of Haryana on the occasion.

The schemes he launched are ‘Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana’, Automation of Fair Price Shops and “Kerosene Free” Haryana in the presence of Haryana Governor Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The eight districts he declared "Kerosene Free” are Ambala, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula and Yamuna Nagar.

The seven rural districts he declared ODF are Gurugram, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Sirsa and Panipat. Mr. Modi also honoured four Deputy Commissioners and three Additional Deputy Commissioners of these districts in recognition of their performance.

The ‘Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana’ aims to put a check on the development of unauthorised colonies and simultaneously achieve the target of ‘Housing for All-2022’ at reasonable rates in small and medium potential towns. It also aims at providing small plots to accommodate maximum number of people in the limited area in the medium and low potential towns of the State. The automation of the Fair Price Shops (FPS) which forms part of the IT solution involves provisioning of Point of Sale (POS) device at every fair price shop to ensure Aadhaar-based biometric identification of the beneficiaries and online transactions of food grains and other commodities.

With the launch of the scheme as many as 9,352 FPS all over the State will be equipped with POS devices and pave the way for Aadhaar-based biometric identification of beneficiaries and online transaction of disbursement of commodities. This system will help root out corruption and benefit 29.30 lakh poor families and 1.32 crore beneficiaries in the State.