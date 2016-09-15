Govt would take a decision after getting the recommendations of the Committee.

Almost a fortnight after Justice S.N. Dhingra submitted a report to the Haryana government on granting of Change of Land Use (CLU) licences in four villages of Gurgaon during the rule of the previous Congress government hinting at irregularities, the State government has now set up a committee to study the report and give its recommendations.

This was revealed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Panchkula on Wednesday.

In reply to a question on the government’s move on Justice Dhingra’s report, Mr. Khattar said that a committee had been constituted to study the report of Justice Dhingra Commission.

He said that the government would take a decision after getting the recommendations of the Committee.

Name of members not revealed

The government, however, did not reveal the names of the committee members. According to Haryana government sources, two of the members are Principal Secretary to CM, Rajesh Kumar Khullar, and Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan.

The commission has also enquired whether the transfer of licence by the original licencee within a short period of time was violative of law and caused loss to revenue of the government.

Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has been accused of transferring his licence to DLF in violation of laws and causing a huge loss to revenue.

Hooda’s charge

Mr. Hooda has accused the BJP government of setting up the commission “contrary to established rules and norms, without due Cabinet approval and prompted by malice and political considerations”.

Though the commission was initially granted time for six months and was supposed to submit its report by December 8, 2015, its tenure was extended three times till August 31.

