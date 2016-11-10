Haryana government on Wednesday said it will ensure all necessary arrangements for the convenience of general public, especially for purchase of petrol, diesel, milk, tickets of buses, DAP and seeds at authorised outlets.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in wake of the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, Chief Secretary D. S. Dhesi on Wednesday convened an emergent meeting of senior officers here and passed these directions for immediate action, an official spokesman said.

It was informed in the meeting that these denominations would be accepted at all petrol pumps.

The VITA milk booths functioning in the State would accept existing currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denominations at its all 399 outlets during this period, he said.

Apart from the state roadways buses, permit holder bus operators would also accept these currency notes for purchase of tickets. Similarly, the purchase of DAP and seeds would also be allowed at authorised cooperative institutions by presenting the existing notes, he said.

“The officers concerned were directed to coordinate with banks so as to expedite the supply of currency notes of smaller denominations like Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10,” he said.

Law and order

They were also directed to ensure maintenance of law and order, especially at petrol pumps, bus stands and toll plazas so as to avoid any inconvenience to the general public, he said.

Apart from this, police personnel would be deployed near banks for better management of public movement as well as traffic as a large turnout is expected for cash transaction in the banks tomorrow, he said.

As per the notification of Finance Ministry, transactions with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes have been allowed for making payments in government hospitals for medical treatment and its pharmacies for purchase of medicines with doctor’s prescription, at railway station counters, ticket counters of government or public sector undertaking buses.

They can be used for transaction at ticketing counters at airports, consumer cooperative stores and milk booths operating under authorisation of central and state governments, for purchase of petrol, diesel and gas at the stations operating under the authorisation of public oil marketing companies and for payments at cremation and burial grounds from November 9 to 11, he said. - PTI