In a bid to bridge the gap between demand and supply for passenger transport, Haryana government on Tuesday approved a draft notification to allow various public service vehicles to solicit travellers in the State.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here of the State Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

An official spokesman said the cabinet approved the draft notification to amend Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 “to grant license for soliciting the customers for public service vehicles.”

“A decision to this effect was taken because at present the transport services in the state are mainly provided by Haryana Roadways. There is a substantial gap between demand and supply of passenger transport services in the State. This gap is being abridged by various public service vehicles plying in the State,” he said.

He said a number of firms are engaged in the business of soliciting customers for public service vehicles.

“Some of the firms have also applied in the office of Transport Commissioner, Haryana for grant of such license, but no applicant firm has so far been granted such a license because there is no such provision in the rules. The amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 shall facilitate such applicants,” he said.

The fee for grant of license and for renewal of such a license shall be Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively. In case of delay in renewal, a fine of Rs 100 per day shall be payable subject to a maximum of Rs 2,500.

On a license being suspended, cancelled or not renewed, it shall be surrendered forthwith to the State Transport Authority or an authorised body in this behalf, which issued the license.

The meeting also approved the draft notification to amend Haryana Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 so as to facilitate owners of non—transport vehicles to replace the registration mark once granted to the vehicle owned by them.

Avoid harassment

This will avoid harassment to these vehicle owners in the northern capital region (NCR) during the implementation of the Odd-Even road rationing scheme by the Delhi government, the official said.

A fee of Rs. 2,000 will be charged for changing the registration number, he added.

In another Cabinet decision, the State government has decided to implement an unemployment allowance and honorarium scheme — ‘Educated Youth Allowance and Honorarium Scheme, 2016 (EYAHS)’ — from November 1, the 51st Haryana Day.

The scheme is the first of its kind in the entire country, the spokesman said, adding the existing unemployment allowance scheme shall be discontinued from October 31.

In order to maintain gender equality, all beneficiaries shall be disbursed unemployment allowance at the same rate, as per their educational qualifications.

The amended rate of allowance per month for 10-plus-2 or equivalent, Graduates or equivalent and Post Graduates or equivalent have been fixed at the rate of Rs. 900, Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 3,000, respectively, the spokesperson said.

The existing condition of annual family income of applicant up to Rs. 50,000, residential or commercial property worth less than Rs. 10 lakh and agriculture land up to two hectares has been replaced with only one condition that the annual family income of applicant shall not exceed Rs. 3 lakh from all sources.

As a part of the honorarium component, the eligible post-graduate unemployed youth shall be paid an additional amount as honorarium up to the limit of Rs 6,000 per month for up to 100 hours of honorary assignment in a month in various Departments/Boards/Corporations/Registered Societies under Haryana government.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post-facto approval for creation of one temporary post of Special Assistant for Government Chief Whip in Haryana, at the State headquarters, the State government official said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Food and Supplies Department to change its name as Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. - PTI