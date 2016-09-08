Refers to their alleged involvement in the 2009 Gujarat snooping row

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh, in a two-page statement to National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam, urged the Commission to probe harassment and snooping allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah with the same “urgency” exhibited by it in summoning him for writing a blog in defence of sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar.

Mr. Ashutosh, speaking to reporters after presenting himself at the Commission's office at Jasola on Thursday morning said, “I have said what I wanted to say to the Commission. Now all I can do is pray that allegations of a similar nature against Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah will also be probed,” referring to their alleged involvement in the Gujarat snooping row dating back to the year 2009.

The AAP leader later shared his statement to the Commission questioning why allegations of harassment against Mr. Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister and those of snooping against Mr. Shah should not be probed with as much “urgency” as those against him.

“Madam, I know no case can be made out against me. Still, if you want to hang me, hang me. But let me tell you that there is a far serious allegation which needed a similar attention and urgency from the NCW under your leadership,” the AAP leader said in his statement.

“The demand for justice is that NCW under your august leadership should take cognisance of this matter seriously; send notices to both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah; summon them to the NCW office for an explanation and further investigation...just as you have sent a notice to me...” read the statement.

A woman, Mr. Ashutosh's statement read, was harassed by men occupying constitutional posts. If it went without being investigated and (the accused) were persons left unpunished if actually guilty, then the women of the country would “lose faith in NCW in particular and in justice in general.”

In 2013, two investigative portals had claimed that former Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered illegal surveillance of a woman at the behest of one “Saheb” alleged to be Mr. Modi.

The AAP leader later tweeted, “NCW chairperson has promised to register a complaint against Narendra Modi/Amit Shah and initiate action on snooping of a woman. Thanks Mam (sic).”

‘Reply not satisfactory’

Ms. Kumaramangalam, however, told reporters that said she had merely received the complaint, would process it and reply to it “in a couple of days”, adding that his reply to the case against him was not “satisfactory”.

In the wake of Mr. Kumar being sacked as a minister after a CD containing visuals of him sexually exploiting a woman surfaced, the AAP leader had written a blog titled “The Sex was Consensual, Private Act. Why AAP sacked its man”.