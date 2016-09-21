‘Three times more than what panel handled under ex-chief Barkha Singh in preceeding year’

On the same day that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) filed an FIR against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal over alleged nepotism in recruitment, the women’s panel released its annual report.

In the past one year, as per the report, the commission has dealt with 11,268 complaints — three times the number of cases it handled under its former chief in the preceding year. The DCW’s former chairperson Barkha Shukla Singh is the one who filed a complaint against Ms. Maliwal with the ACB.

In February this year, the commission also took over the women’s helpline 181 and in the span of seven months handled over 2.21 lakh calls and took suo motu action in 208 cases.

Figures speak for themselves: Maliwal

Ms. Maliwal said that the figures of the two years — her and Ms. Singh’s tenure — clearly highlights their functioning style.

“The figures show that no work was done in Ms. Singh’s tenure. It was a ‘kitty party’ culture and we are fighting to change that,” Ms. Maliwal said.

The report said the commission has made 55 policy recommendations to the government during the period, while the previous team had made only one recommendation. “We are working tirelessly. We have sent notices to the Delhi government, the Delhi Police and even Union Ministries,” Ms. Maliwal said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who was present at the launch of the report, said that Delhi is referred to as the rape capital and one should not shy away from accepting that.

“There is a need not for changing the image of the city but the mindset which leads to such crimes,” Mr. Rijiju said.

