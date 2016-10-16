Write legibly on prescriptions, preferably in capital letters, is the Medical Council of India’s latest order for doctors across India.

The gazette notification that came into effect late last month says that “Every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters, and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs.”

Sanction from Centre

The notification has been made in accordance with Section 33 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and with the Central government’s sanction. The amendment has been brought in the “Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002” and the regulations are called the “Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016”.

“They [the regulations] came into force from the date of their publication in the Office Gazette,’’ said a health official.

According to Indian Medical Association’s Dr. K.K. Aggarwal, the proposal had been in the in the pipeline for a while.

Understanding implications

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda had agreed with the concern of some parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha that illegible prescriptions could lead to serious implications, even death in certain cases. The Minister had assured them that corrective measures were being brought out.

Mr. Nadda had informed the House that his Ministry had approved the amendment to the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2002, providing therein that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names in legible and capital letters, and that they should ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs.

“Doctors across the country will be educated about the latest change to ensure that it is effectively implemented and that patients are benefited in the long run,’’ said Dr. Aggarwal.