Seven months after he killed a 16-year-old girl in celebratory firing, a gym trainer has been arrested for the murder.

The accused, Vikrant, had applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court after the incident, but it was rejected. He had been absconding ever since. Vikrant’s interrogation has revealed that he is an accused in two other crimes as well. He has also spent time behind bars in an attempt to murder case, said the police.

The incident happened on April 4. Vikrant was attending his cousin’s wedding in Rohini area. As the groom, Aman Dagar, climbed the mare, Vikrant started dancing and firing in the air, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime). He allegedly fired several rounds from an unlicensed pistol.

A neighbour, Shyam Sundar, and his daughters came out to their balcony to look at the wedding procession.

A stray bullet suddenly hit Anjali in her head and she collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the injuries three days later.

Cops on the trail

A case was registered on the statement of Anjali’s father. The accused, meanwhile, allegedly got to know about the girl’s death and immediately switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding.

He did not surrender even after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected and he was declared a proclaimed offender.

On Wednesday, the crime branch arrested him near the Rohini metro station.