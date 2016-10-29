: The residents of Gurugram Sector 23A have said that they have been facing a severe water crisis and lack of various civic amenities for several days now and have accused the Harayana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of not addressing the problems and shifting blame.

“For over a week, the residents have been suffering through irregular water supply, with two days in between when there was no supply. On the other days, water supply was at unusual hours, like 3 p.m. or after 11 p.m, that too for a short time,” Malkhan Singh Yadav, Residents Welfare Association president, Sector 23A. He said that there were parts of Sector 23A where not a drop of water had reached, due to low pressure, insufficient supply or faulty laying of water pipelines.

Transfer to MCG

He said the situation had worsened after the sector was transferred to the MCG. “The HUDA officials say the MCG has been assigned a separate Junior Engineer for water supply so we should contact him. When we contacted the MCG JE, he said that he had just taken over and we should continue to pursue solutions with the HUDA,” said Mr. Yadav. The residents said that repeated requests to HUDA to replace the old pipelines had not resulted in any action.

Earlier, the residents had complained about garbage being dumped at a vacant plot in the sector and set afire. “Household and horticulture waste are set ablaze. Residents spend sleepless nights, with smoke choking them,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, Sector 23A RWA general-secretary, in a letter to the HUDA administrator earlier this week. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner told The Hindu that he would speak to the HUDA administrator in this regard and get the issues resolved.

