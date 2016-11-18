A Step further:Artist Puja Mishra has taken it upon herself to train domestic helps on how to use debit cards.Photo: Special Arrangement

A woman comes to the rescue of domestic helps who don’t have bank accounts and are not familiar with debit cards

Lalita, a 38-year-old domestic help at the upscale Nirvana Country township in Sector 50 here, has more than Rs.25,000 in cash as savings, but she never felt the need for a bank account.

However, she is beginning to feel the heat with the Narendra Modi government withdrawing the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

Hers is not an isolated case. There are many like Lalita who do not have bank accounts. Some of them deposit money into their husbands’ accounts or that of a close relative, while some prefer keeping the cash at home.

Most of them are now running around to get an account opened, while others who have accounts are struggling with their debit cards.

Artist Puja Mishra, who lives in the township, has come to the rescue of such domestic helps by helping them open bank accounts and training them on how to use debit cards.

Making them self-reliant

While many people had offered to assist their helps by buying them essential commodities using their credit/debit cards, Ms. Mishra took a step further. “Helping them once by buying goods was not enough. Why not make them self-reliant and encourage them to open bank accounts and use debit cards,” said Ms. Mishra, who is also an entrepreneur running the Asian Art House.

She had heard stories about how domestic helps in the township were facing problems after the demonetisation came into effect. She even knew of a domestic help who was cheated of her money by a person who offered to help her withdraw money from an ATM. On Thursday, she held a session at the ATM kiosk in the shopping complex of the township.

Good exposure

“It was good exposure for them as many of them had not even seen an ATM machine before. Now, they will be encouraged to use debit cards. I also spoke to SBI officials about opening accounts for them. If we want to grow as a nation, we need to take everybody along,” said Ms. Mishra.

Promila, a domestic help who participated in the session, said, “I have a debit card, but my husband and son operate my account. Now I will use it on my own. I need not stand in a queue.”

According to Ms. Mishra, domestic helps in the township are paid well with some of them having savings that run into a few lakhs. But, she added, they were not comfortable going to banks and preferred to keep the cash at home. “After opening accounts and teaching them how to use debit cards, I plan to make them use plastic money to shop,” said Ms. Mishra.

