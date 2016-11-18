Gurugram is among the top 10 cities in the country when it comes to generating awareness regarding cleanliness.

Gurugram has been persistently undertaking Swachh awareness activities under the fortnightly thematic exercise as required under the Swachh Survekshan-2017, launched by the Ministry of Urban Development, said a ministry spokesperson on Thursday.

Aligarh tops evaluation

During the evaluation of IEC (information, education and communication) activities by the ministry, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh scored the highest. IEC performance has been assessed by the ministry while evaluation of other parameters of Swachh Survekshan-2017 will be done by the Quality Council of India, the spokesperson said.

All the cities were required to furnish reports on IEC activities involving citizens along with evidence of media coverage relating to ensuring cleanliness at parks, government offices, residential colonies, tourist places and schools, and welfare of sanitary workers, for evaluation, the spokesperson said.

Others on the list

The other cities in the top 10 list are Vasai-Virar (Maharashtra), Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Vadodara and Rajkot (Gujarat), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Mysuru (Karnataka). These cities were scored under the 50 per cent weightage allocated for IEC under Survey-2017.