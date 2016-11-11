Describing the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a lighthouse of universal brotherhood, secularism and socialism, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said it could show the path to the entire country for strengthening the bonds of communal, harmony, peace and amity.

Granth Sahib was a repository of faith spirituality that has guided the destiny of mankind since ages, Mr. Badal said while flagging off the “Bhasha Anek: Bharat Ek Granth Yatra” organised by NGO Sarhad Foundation, Pune to mark the upcoming 350th birth anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

He said that Sikhism propagated the true model of socialism and secularism in the world and the foundation of the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, was laid down by the Muslim seer Sai Mian Mir to foster the ethos of secularism and its four entrances symbolised concept of equality of mankind.

“A milestone in

communal harmony”

Mr. Badal said that this yatra would prove to be a milestone in cementing the bonds of communal harmony, national integration and brotherhood across the country, which was the need of the hour.

Complimenting the NGO Sarhad Foundation for taking this unique initiative, the Chief Minister said that it would help in disseminating the ideology of Granth Sahib in every nook and cranny of the country as the yatra would travel several hundreds of kilometres all the way from Anandpur Sahib to Huzur Sahib before finally terminating at Pune, headquarters of the Sarhad.

Mr. Badal underscored the need for replicating this initiative of NGO to spread the message of love, peace and brotherhood amongst the mankind.

- PTI