To ensure better preparedness against dengue in the Millennium City, a base map of waterlogging and dengue-prone areas is being prepared using GIS mapping.

So far, 34 cases of dengue have been reported from Gurgaon.

Making the announcement on Friday, Deputy Commissioner T.L. Satyaprakash sought co-operation of the local residents. He said that the local administration was in the process of procuring data on waterlogging and dengue-prone areas with help from the Haryana Space Applications Centre.

Mr. Satyaprakash said that as many as 272 notices had been issued to individuals by the Gurgaon administration this season for mosquito breeding. He also exhorted the people to take action at the community level and not allow mosquitoes to breed in and around their houses.

The Deputy Commissioner said that cases of dengue in Gurgaon were less this season compared to last year. However, he did add that the disease could be controlled by preventing the larvae from growing.

“Usually dengue is at its peak in the middle of October. If we take action at the community level now, we can control the disease. Otherwise, it is bound to spread after the rain.”

He added that Gurgaon was spread over an area of about 300 sq km and it was difficult for the government functionaries to reach every nook and corner.

Though the number of dengue cases is less this year, there has been an increase in the number of patients with high fever and joint pain. Mr. Satyaprakash said that a facility to conduct the test for chikungunya would be made available at the Civil Hospital from Saturday. About 80 suspected cases of chikungunya have been reported till now.

Administration asks people to take action and not let mosquitoes breed around houses