: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Kherki Dhaula area here late on Thursday evening. Both the accused have been arrested.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. when the accused duo saw the girl, who lives in a JJ colony, playing outside her house near a government school in the area. The girl’s parents work as labourers and were not around at the time of the incident.

“The accused asked the girl if she wanted to eat something and eventually persuaded her to come along. They took her to a cremation ground where one of them raped her,” said a police officer.

Later, the girl returned and told her landlord about the incident. The landlord then informed her parents, who took the girl to a hospital. The victim’s family hails from Madhya Pradesh and had recently come to Gurgaon in search of a job.

An FIR has been filed at the Kherki Dhaula police station under the POCSO Act. The accused, Rajesh (26) and Suresh (27), are from Uttarakhand.

The victim was first taken to Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. “The girl was brought to the Civil Hospital around 8 p.m. with internal injuries,” said Dr. Pradeep Sharma.

Pankaj Verma, president of NGO Farishtey, said the hospital in Gurgaon lacked infrastructure to treat minor rape victims and mostly referred them to Safdarjung Hospital. He has offered medical and legal aid to the girl.