: With a sudden spurt in the number dengue and chikungunya cases in Gurgaon over the last one month, the hospitals in the city are running out of beds and the doctors and the nurses are forced to work overtime to deal with the inflow of patients.

Dr. Pradeep Sharma from Civil Hospital told The Hindu that 400-500 patients with complaints of high fever and pain in joints are coming to the OPD daily and the number has gone up significantly over the last one month.

“Since most of these patients come with symptoms of chikungunya, they do not opt for tests for confirmation. Also the test for chikungunya can be successfully conducted only a week after the fever and most of the patients are recovered by that time,” said Dr. Sharma. The patients in the civil hospital are forced to share beds because of heavy inflow of patients.

Respite?

Only 50 cases of dengue have been reported in Gurgaon so far, which is far less than around 200 cases last year. “We have sent 210 samples for dengue test so far, only 50 are positive,” said Dr. Sharma. The dengue cases in Haryana are certified only by the district laboratories in Civil Hospitals.

Medical Superintendent at Artemis Hospital, Dr. Anjali Kaul, said 100-odd patients with fever were coming to the OPD every day, and the number had gradually increased over the past few weeks.

“There is a heavy load of patients. We are running short of beds. We have to tell the patients in a relatively better condition that they can be treated at home,” said Dr. Kaul. She added that usually the seasonal viral is over by this time, but this year it could spill over to October because of late monsoon.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, said around 150-200 patients with high fever and pain in joints were coming to the OPD every day over the past one week. Also, 200 patients were admitted over the past two weeks. Dr. Kumar expressed apprehension that the number of dengue cases could go up in the days to come.

Symptoms

“Most of the patients show symptoms of infection, including moderate or high fever, shivering, severe body ache or swelling and body rashes similar to dengue and chikungunya, but the tests for chikungunya and dengue are negative. Medical examination of the condition has shown that monocytes - a type of white blood cells -- are higher than normal and there is reduction in other type of white blood cells, thereby affecting the platelet count,” said Dr. Raman Abhi, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.