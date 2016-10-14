Despite a National Green Tribunal order banning burning of any type of waste in the open in the NCR, waste in being openly dumped and burnt in the Millennium City.

“I took a video of burning waste adjacent to residential colonies on Golf Course extension road two years ago. While this particular site is now unused, many open dumping and burning sites have emerged across the city over the past two years in complete defiance of public notification or law banning and punishing waste burning. Two years is a long time for a civic authority to diagnose the problem and implement solutions to prevent housing societies and waste generators to get their waste dumped and burnt if it cared and prioritised public health,” said Ruchika Sethi, citizen activist and the brains behind the “Why Waste Your Waste Campaign”.

She added that while many reports are published in newspapers daily highlighting its adverse impact on the health of children and the elderly, it is frustrating that such violations are still allowed.

Most licensed colonies in the Millennium City do not have designated waste transfer stations to dump the waste, which will then be picked up and transported to the landfill site at Bhanwari by designated agencies. At present, there are only two transit points in New Gurgaon — Ardee City and Sector 29. After picking up waste from licensed colonies, most private collectors do not dump i at these points. Most of these collectors, especially in zones 3 and 4 of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon, prefer to dump the waste at vacant plots in and around these colonies. This has led to creation of small landfill sites in and around many residential areas in Gurgaon, including Vatika, Sector 50, Sector 52, Sector 57, Sector 67 and Ghata village. And late at night, this waste is set afire as there is no other means to dispose it off. Lack of monitoring and vigilance by the authorities has made the situation worse. A possible solution to this menace of open dumping and burning, according to activists, is making waste segregation mandatory, enforcing licensing conditions on all private colonies, wherein setting up of waste transfer stations are stipulated, and making treatment of organic waste, including kitchen and horticulture, mandatory on site. Activists also suggested an urgent need to launch a mass awareness campaign against burning of waste and open dumping.

Meanwhile, officials maintained that the corporation was under-staffed to implement the order and that it was the responsibility of every person to ensure that waste is not burnt openly.