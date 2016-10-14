Anti-AAP posters outside the party’s office in Ahmedabad ahead of its rally in Surat. —Photo: PTI

State govt. had cited local exam as reason; ban was to coincide with Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Surat

Within hours after banning mobile-based Internet services on Sunday, apparently to check malpractices during a public exam, the Gujarat government did a volte-face, cancelling the directive disallowing the Net ban on Sunday.

In a late-night press statement, Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja stated that the Home Department did not issue any direction to ban Net services during the Panchayat Mandal exam in which 6.7 lakh candidates are to participate across the state.

The government’s initial decision of imposing the Net curfew was criticised by the Aam Admi Party , as it linked the ban to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s scheduled rally in Surat on Sunday.

“Using the exam as an excuse, the government has banned mobile-based Internet services so that Arvind Kejriwal’s rally does not get wider publicity,” said a statement issued by the AAP in Gujarat.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat is trying various tricks to contain the AAP, which is emerging as a major force in the State,” the statement read.

The Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, who is exiled in Udaipur, also slammed the state government for imposing Net curfew in the State by using an exam as an excuse.

The State administration had denied any link with Mr. Kejriwal’s rally in the Diamond City, but the move was severely criticised and ridiculed on social media platforms like Twitter.

A senior Home Department official had added that the Net ban was meant to ensure that the exam paper is not leaked and mass-circulated using social media platforms.

Mr. Kejriwal will hold a rally in Surat and meet activists of the Patel quota agitation and the family members of those who were killed in police firing during last year’s quota agitation.