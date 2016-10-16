Thousands of guest teachers on Saturday boycotted the second edition of the mega parent teacher meeting (PTM) in protest against the Delhi government’s “failure” to keep its promises.

According to the All India Guest Teachers’ Association, nearly 6,000 of the 17,000 guest teachers enrolled in Delhi government schools boycotted the PTM.

Claiming that only a few groups of guest teachers boycotted the meet, the Directorate of Education (DoE) officials said the disturbance was “minor” and did not affect the PTM in any major way.

Scores of guest teachers have been on a protest since October 5, boycotting both exams and classes over the Delhi government’s “failure” to keep its promises related to permanent appointments, a fixed policy for future, increase in wages and reappointment of any guest teachers removed earlier.

Salary

Currently, guest teachers earn Rs.700-Rs.900 per day or about Rs.18,000-Rs.20,000 per month. Announcing that guest teachers will be given a monthly salary, the Delhi government had last Saturday increased the amount to Rs.32,000-Rs.34,000.

However, some guest teachers alleged that the announcement was made “under pressure” due to the mega PTM. They added that they will not end the boycott till a circular is issued.

Meanwhile, keen parents queued up at Delhi government-run schools on Saturday to get feedback on the performance of their wards at the second mega PTM, organised to increase interaction between the two.

The first edition of the exercise was carried out in July by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government with an aim to improve the overall performance of the students. — PTI

