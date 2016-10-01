Creative expressions:Artists Colonel R.K.P. Singh and Renu Sangwan stand next to their paintings during a group exhibition titled "Sublimation" at AIFACS Gallery in New Delhi on Friday.— Photos: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A group art show titled “Sublimation” was inaugurated at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) on Friday. Eighteen artists are participating in the event, organised by Grains of Canvas.

“Art often grows out of difficult personal experiences and therefore the title ‘Sublimation’ was chosen as a way of looking at individual proclivities through their creative expression. Artists have exhibited their recent works, which reflect years of hard work . They have worked in different styles and with different media, but their passion for art united them under one roof,” said Dilip Sharma, the president of Grains of Canvas.

A great platform

Army veteran Colonel R.K.P. Singh said: “This is my first exhibition at the all-India level and it gave me an opportunity to share my thoughts with others. There are a number of students from different backgrounds and people from various age groups at Grains of Canvas. It provides a great platform for learners by offering all the facilities required by an artist. Once we qualify as artist, we can work as lecturer in the group.”

Mona Chadha, an artist who runs her own painting school, said: “I am fascinated by the process of expressing life through the strokes of brushes and vibrant colours. This is what motivated me to join the group. The idea of expression through paintings energises me to colour the canvas for hours together. After gaining experience from the group, I have been teaching children art.”

Grains of Canvas, a group formed in 2010, organises group art shows and conducts classes for budding artists.

( The writer is an intern with The Hindu )