The order came on a plea seeking a ban on burning of agricultural waste and remnants in open fields.

Panel asks Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Prdesh to file an affidavit on steps taken to dispose of agriculture waste

The National Green Tribunal has directed Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to inform it about the generation of agriculture waste and the steps taken for their disposal.

It has also sought details within two weeks on whether any farmer has been asked to pay environmental compensation for crop residue burning. The panel listed the matter for hearing on October 28.

Last year, the NGT had fixed environment compensation per incident of crop burning to be paid by small land owners. Those having less than two acres of land were asked to pay Rs. 2500, medium land owners holding over two acres and less than five acres Rs. 5,000 and those owning over five acres were to pay Rs.15,000.

It had also directed the State governments to take coercive and punitive action against persistent defaulters of crop residue burning and asked them to withdraw the assistance provided to such farmers. The green panel had said the five States - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi - which have issued notification prohibiting agriculture crop residue burning should ensure that these notifications are enforced rigorously and proper action is taken against the defaulters.

The NGT'’s order came on a plea by environmentalist Vikrant Tongad who had sought a ban on burning of agricultural waste and remnants in open fields.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the three north Indian States to file an affidavit stating how many equipment have been purchased till date to dispose of the agriculture residue from the fields.

“In the meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shall file comprehensive details in relation to the total generation of agriculture residue; the place where it is being utilised and what steps are being taken to deal with the remnant agriculture residue.

“Every State will place on record, by way of an affidavit and documents, how many machines/equipments have been purchased for the purpose of handling the agriculture residue from the agriculture field and where the same has been taken and how many farmers have been provided the assistance in terms of the order of the Tribunal,” the Bench said.