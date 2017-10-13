Green panel raps State govt over report on rain water harvesting

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rapped the Delhi government for not filing a status report on whether government buildings, bridges and flyovers have installed rainwater harvesting systems, and if these are functional or not.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar granted last opportunity to the State government to submit the report and warned of summoning the secretary concerned in case of default of its order. “Despite repeated orders, the status report has not been filed by the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. By way of last opportunity, report be filed within one week. In the event of default, the secretary concerned of the NCT of Delhi shall be present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the Bench, also comprising Justice Jawad Rahim, said.

DDA report

The green panel also asked the applicant in the case to file a response to the report filed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the report of the NCT of Delhi, which will be filed within one week.

The tribunal had earlier directed the Centre and other public authorities to ensure that rainwater harvesting systems are installed in every project, including flyovers, bridges or any other construction activity carried out by the government.

It had asked the Centre, the Delhi government and all public authorities to ensure that no project is approved without a specific stipulation in tender documents that they would have to construct adequate capacity rainwater harvesting systems as part of their project.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by Mehrauli resident Vinod Kumar Jain, who wanted orders to make it compulsory for all government building of 100 sq metre and above to have rainwater harvesting.