The AAP government on Friday rejected L-G Najeeb Jung’s decision to revoke the appointment of 15 lawyers, setting the stage for a fresh round of confrontation.

However, the L-G’s office slammed the Kejriwal government over the move, saying that after the August 4 High Court verdict, the LG is the final authority in all administrative issues.

On Thursday, Jung had revoked the appointment of a panel of 15 Supreme Court lawyers while refusing to give his post-facto approval on the appointment of these advocates.

Prior approval not sought

“The Cabinet has rejected the L-G’s decision to revoke the appointment of panel of Delhi government’s SC lawyers. Cabinet also resolved that Law is a transferred subject and as per August 4, 2016 Delhi HC Judgement power to appoint lawyers lies with the elected government,” said a senior government official.

Sources in the L-G’s office said that the AAP government had appointed 15 lawyers without prior approval of L-G and in view of this, if the city administration gives salaries of these advocates, it will be their own responsibility.

The Kejriwal government had appointed 15 lawyers without the L-G’s approval in 2014 and 2015.

Recently, it had sent the file to the L-G seeking his post-facto approval. — PTI