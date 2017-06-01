Govt pats itself over Class XII results

more-in

Lauding their government’s effort to improve education, AAP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia for the government schools’ performance in the CBSE examinations.

The CBSE Class XII results on Sunday showed that 88.27% of government school students had passed, in comparison to 79.27% for private schools, Mr. Sisodia, the Education Minister, had said on Sunday. Reiterating that on Wednesday, several AAP MLAs spoke about the improvements brought about in the education sector in the past two years. The congratulatory speeches ended with AAP MLAs giving standing ovation to Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia.

The three BJP MLAs in attendance, Vijender Gupta, didn’t applaud along, and questioned the claims. Mr. Gupta said the numbers were being “exaggerated” and there were “question marks on all experiments” of the government, referring to the Chunauti scheme.