Govt mulling use of anti-smog guns to reduce pollution

Dry leaves and grass set afire at Ring Road in New Delhi on Monday   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

L-G informed during meet to review detailed action plan to combat air pollution

To deal with haze during winters, the Delhi government is mulling the use of anti-smog guns to bring down pollution levels in the Capital, officials said on Monday.

Trial run

As per the plan, a trial run of the anti-smog gun will be held at east Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT on Wednesday. Environment Secretary Anil Kumar Singh apprised Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal of the trial run of anti-smog gun during a meeting to review the detailed action plan of agencies and stakeholders on measures to combat air pollution.

In the meeting, the L-G directed the authorities concerned to ensure complete management of municipal solid waste within 16 months. “The plan should cover a time-frame not exceeding 16 months and also indicate the exact requirement of funds. The Chief Secretary has been asked to coordinate and finalise it,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Thermal station

The L-G also directed all three municipal corporations to ensure no methane fires happen at the three landfill sites, and that they should take the help of experts from the Science and Technology Ministry for this, the statement added. The L-G was also informed that the Badarpur Thermal Power Station will be permanently closed by July 2018.

