The Delhi government is toying with the idea of engaging an expert agency that can help it deal with tackling the alarming situation of air pollution in the Capital.

According to sources in the government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for its lack of any effective steps to stem the dangerous levels of air pollution in the city.

The Chief Minister has reportedly asked thr DPCC to explore the possibility of engaging an expert agency for remedial steps in tackling the situation.

On Friday, Mr. Kejriwal held a Cabinet meeting where DPCC officers made a presentation on the situation of air pollution in the city.

Sources said that Mr. Kejriwal has directed the DPCC to make a fresh presentation on Monday on the ways to deal with the rising pollution along with an action plan. According to sources, Mr. Kejriwal was also keen on knowing the reasons that have led to the alarming levels of air pollution in the city.

Peak level of respirable pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 had crossed the safe limits by over 15 times at places like R. K. Puram. The prescribed standard of PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre, but it touched 955 during early morning hours on Thursday.