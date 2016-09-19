The Delhi government on Sunday launched a new fleet of 100 GPS-enabled buses with on-board electronic ticketing facility — the first buses to have such a system. Besides conforming to the urban bus specifications and safety tests, the buses are also fitted with 41 ‘anti-vandalism’ seats and have a better seating arrangement to ensure passenger comfort.

Transport Minister Satyendar Jain flagged off the buses from Vidhan Sabha.

The AAP government had last year promised to introduced 1,000 new buses to the existing fleet.

With the induction of these 100 buses, the cluster fleet strength has risen to 1,590 buses. The buses will largely cater to North, East and West Delhi on eight additional cluster routes.

In the next phase, the Delhi government plans to add another 800 buses, of which 431 will be air-conditioned.