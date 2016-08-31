Chock-a-block:Traffic crawls in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has fast-tracked the eastern and western peripheral expressways, being built around the Capital.— Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government has fast-tracked the eastern and western peripheral expressways, being built around the Capital, and that traffic jams here could be halved once they are operational by March.

“These expressways would take away 50 per cent of the traffic jams faced by city commuters,” Mr. Gadkari said.

He added that the expressways will take care of the traffic that passes through Delhi from neighbouring States for want of an alternative route to States including Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have started work on both these expressways, that were held up for many years, and were planning to complete them in two-and-a-half years. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now asked us to wrap them up within 400 days,” the Minister said.

According to the Ministry, work started on the two expressways in January 2016.