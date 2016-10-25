: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have arrested two Afghan nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth nearly Rs. 45 lakh by concealing it in baggage trolleys.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday while customs officials were keeping surveillance on passengers arriving from Dubai. During this time, Air Preventive officials of the Delhi Customs intercepted two Afghan nationals on the basis of suspicion.

Trick of the trade

On examination of the passengers and their baggage, five cut pieces of gold bars weighing 1,443 grams were recovered from them, a statement from the Customs department said. The bars were affixed beneath the frame of a baggage trolley on both sides of the front wheel using doubled-sided adhesive tape.

The gold bars were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the passengers arrested under Section 104 of the Act.

The statement said further investigation into the matter was under process.

Concealing gold in baggage trolleys is becoming a trend. Many smugglers now bring gold in the shape of baggage trolley parts and sometimes chrome paint these, too. This is done as baggage trolleys, which usually lie at the airport, are expected to arouse less suspicion.