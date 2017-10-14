GoAir to shift Delhi flight operations to T-2

more-in

GoAir will temporarily shift its entire Delhi flight operations to Terminal-2 from Terminal-1, even as two other low-cost airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo are not ready to move operations in a bid to support expansion of the overcrowded T-1.

“GoAir is the first airline to accept the Delhi International Airport Limited’s proposal to shift all its operations to T-2 with effect from October 29 until the completion of the expansion of T-1,” the airline said in a statement.

The GMR group led-Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had directed airlines operating out of T-1 — IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir — to move their flight operations serving Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai to T-2 from October 29.

“SpiceJet and IndiGo have not agreed with our plan yet. Only GoAir has decided to shift its domestic operations out of Delhi to a makeshift terminal,” a DIAL executive said.

IndiGo recently conveyed to DIAL that it will not support shifting of flights to the three metros to T-2 as it will disrupt its operations. Instead, it had proposed shifting of its “entire operation to T-2 to provide a far better customer experience” than the proposed plan of splitting flight operations.

A SpiceJet executive said the airline will shift its flights serving the three metros to T-2 only if IndiGo agrees with a similar plan.

Delhi airport’s T-1 handles 24 million passengers annually against its design capacity of 20 million passengers per year. T-1 is set to be expanded from the current capacity of 20 million to 40 million per annum with 22 aerobridges, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, GoAir said in a statement.