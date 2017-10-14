Delhi

GoAir to shift Delhi flight operations to T-2

more-in

SpiceJet, IndiGo not ready to move operations from T-1

GoAir will temporarily shift its entire Delhi flight operations to Terminal-2 from Terminal-1, even as two other low-cost airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo are not ready to move operations in a bid to support expansion of the overcrowded T-1.

Proposal

“GoAir is the first airline to accept the Delhi International Airport Limited’s proposal to shift all its operations to T-2 with effect from October 29 until the completion of the expansion of T-1,” the airline said in a statement.

The GMR group led-Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had directed airlines operating out of T-1 — IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir — to move their flight operations serving Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai to T-2 from October 29.

“SpiceJet and IndiGo have not agreed with our plan yet. Only GoAir has decided to shift its domestic operations out of Delhi to a makeshift terminal,” a DIAL executive said.

IndiGo recently conveyed to DIAL that it will not support shifting of flights to the three metros to T-2 as it will disrupt its operations. Instead, it had proposed shifting of its “entire operation to T-2 to provide a far better customer experience” than the proposed plan of splitting flight operations.

A SpiceJet executive said the airline will shift its flights serving the three metros to T-2 only if IndiGo agrees with a similar plan.

Delhi airport’s T-1 handles 24 million passengers annually against its design capacity of 20 million passengers per year. T-1 is set to be expanded from the current capacity of 20 million to 40 million per annum with 22 aerobridges, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, GoAir said in a statement.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2017 7:00:04 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/goair-to-shift-delhi-flight-operations-to-t-2/article19857248.ece

© The Hindu