According to Satyendar Jain, the biggest problem in such colonies is lack of good roads.File Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain talks about the lack of development in unauthorised colonies and the government's approachto the issue at hand

The Hindu visited some unauthorised colonies in South Delhi and the situation there is bad, especially after the rains. What happened to the government’s project of developing these colonies?

The government has already acknowledged the problem and it is being addressed.

Carrying out development works in unauthorised colonies is a priority project, but you have to give us time till December 2017. You will see the results then. The project is very much on track.

What is the focus of the project?

The biggest problem in such colonies is lack of good roads. Estimates suggest that we have to develop more than 20,000 roads and narrow lanes. Second, storm water drains have become almost non-existent as they are decades old. We have to build them as well.

What is the status of development works as of today?

There are approximately 700 colonies that are left to be developed. Out of this, tenders for awarding work in about 100 colonies have already been floated.

For the remaining 600 colonies, the DSIIDC is conducting a survey to prepare estimates.

Waterlogging is a persistent problem in these areas. What are the immediate measures being taken?

I am taking weekly review meetings and teams from both MCDs and the PWD are actively working to drain out water from such areas.

In many cases, the PWD personnel are even carrying out such works on roads that are not under their jurisdiction, but under the MCDs.