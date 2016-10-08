Change-makers:Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to India Jess Dutton and Medha Mishra flanked by various community leaders and students run in support of girls' empowerment in New Delhi on Friday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

In Delhi, 20-year-old engineering student Medha Mishra from Jaipur donned the hat of the Canadian High Commissioner to India on Friday

Girls all over the world have come out in solidarity in the fight against patriarchy.

UN-declared

observance day

To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, a United Nations-declared observance day to support greater opportunities for girls and end gender discrimination, girls are stepping into the roles of influential leaders and change-makers across the world for a day.

They will perform 200 historic “takeovers” in more than 50 countries as they become Presidents, the UN Director General, Minister of Human Rights, Mayors, Senior Directors and TV presenters, etc., for a day to raise their voice for justice and equality.

She held discussions with diplomats, including the Mexican Ambassador, and Deputy Ambassadors from Canada, South Africa and Australia on gender equality. She had won a video competition conducted by the Canadian High Commission. Ms. Mishra also flagged off a run for “gender equality”.

Besides the Canadian High Commission, many others gave girls from marginalised communities in the age group of 13-25 years a chance to perform various roles like managing traffic, and as newspaper editor, radio jockey, village sarpanch, school principals and senior manager in the corporate sector.

Senior manager

In Delhi, 20-year-old undergraduate student Yasmin “took over” as senior manager at Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday.

“Young people have plenty of innovative ideas that must be seen as valuable and contribute towards decision-making. The more we work with the government, in corporate environments and in development, the faster we will make change happen,” said Yasmin, a child ambassador.

Shatabdi, a 15-year-old girl from Delhi, will represent India during Spain’s celebration of the day. She will hold discussions with political representatives at the Parliament, the Spanish Youth Committee and with school children to promote equality for girls worldwide.

Radio jockey

Sixteen-year-old Ruby will take over as radio jockey at Radio Mirchi, 23-year-old Sunita as editor of a national newspaper and 100 girls will manage traffic at four major locations in the Capital on October 10.

In addition to these, 10 metro stations — Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Anand Vihar, Vishwavidyalaya and Shahdara — will have signages starting from October 10.