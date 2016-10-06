A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, a student of class XII, at his house in Rohtak, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Aman, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The victim, a student of Class VIII, alleged that the accused had invited her on some pretext to his residence where he raped her.

After the incident on September 30, Aman along with some friends threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she spoke out.

However, the victim narrated the incident to her family and a complaint was lodged with thepolice on October 3.

The police said the accused and his friends who threatened the girl had been booked under various Sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.-PTI