Girl moves HC for paper rechecking

A school student moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday alleging faulty evaluation of her Economics answer sheet in the CBSE Class XII board examination.

The student wanted the Board authorities to re-evaluate her answer sheet. Justice C. Hari Shankar, however, was not inclined to pass any direction on the grounds that the CBSE had discontinued the practice of re-evaluation of marks for all subjects from 2017.

The judge said he had sympathy for every child, but he could not pass an order as there was no specific challenge to the CBSE’s October 2016 notification, discontinuing re- evaluation. "In view of this, it appears to be prima facie difficult to grant any relief,” the court observed.