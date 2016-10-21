New entrants: Members of various parties join the BJP in the presence of the party's UP State president K. P. Maurya(centre) in Lucknow on Thursday.PHOTO: PTI

Sitting MLC from Ghazipur Chanchal Singh and several other leaders on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of State unit president Keshav Nath Maurya here.

Mr. Singh joined the BJP along with his supporters at a function held at the BJP headquarters.

Besides Mr. Singh, former minister Vinod Tewari from Pilibhit, former MLA from Siswa in Maharajganj Arvind Nath alias Mahant Dubey, former MLA from Sitapur Rakesh Singh (all BSP) and former MLA from Colonelganj Lalla Bhaiya (Cong) joined the BJP.

Nalini Shukla and Girish Pandey (SP), BSP candidate from Farrukhaad in 2012 Mahavir Singh Rajput, Congress’ Sanjiv Misra ‘Bobby’ also joined the BJP.

Retired Inspector-General of Police Lalji Shukla also joined the party.

Welcoming them, Mr. Maurya hoped that their presence will further strengthen the party and ensure its victory in the coming Assembly polls. PTI