The characteristic October evening nip in the air is yet to arrive in the Capital, but the much-awaited outdoor food festivals have announced their line-up for the season.

The festivals have become immensely popular with Delhiites wanting to explore new trends and try out a variety of cuisine served at stalls, curated from among the best restaurants in the city.

What attracts the crowd is also the live music performances, and the food talks and workshops held alongside.

The Grub Fest

Starting things off this season on October 14 is the thee-day “The Grub Fest” at JLN Stadium, that will see 70 restaurants along with live acts, chef demonstrations, talks with food entrepreneurs, a theatre showcasing food-related movies and documentaries, and a market.

The festival will also set up a pop-up night club, besides organising The Grub Mile, a festival within a festival that will comprise 15 of the city’s best food trucks lined up at the venue.

Entertainment

To keep foodies entertained, artistes like Nikhil Chinapa, Hari & Sukhmani, Tatva K, and Nasya will perform at the event. To keep the children busy, there will be a dedicated play area for them.

The Grub Fest will be held from October 14 to October 16 at JLN Stadium, gate number 14, between noon and 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are available online and can also be bought at the venue.