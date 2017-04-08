German national attacked in Delhi

more-in

A 19-year-old German national was attacked on Friday night with a blade and robbed by a rikshaw puller in old Delhi. The youth was taken to the nearest government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident happened when the victim who has been identified as Benjamin was on his way to the bus stand to catch a bus to Amritsar around 11p.m.. He had hired a rikshaw for the purpose, the police said. However, the rikshaw puller took a detour convincing Benjamin that it was a short cut and then tried to rob him, he told the police.

“The rikshaw puller took a detour near Geeta colony flyover claiming that it was a short cut. He also stopped midway to pick up a man who, he told Benjamin, was his friend. He then took the rikshaw towards Yamuna Khadar under the flyover where they tried to snatch his valuables. The boy resisted after which the rikshaw puller attacked him with a blade,” said a senior police official adding that the victim managed to free himself and reached the flyover where two passersby helped him, informed the police and took him to the hospital.

According to police, the accused have been identified and a case has been registered against them. “They will be caught soon,” said the official.

Reacting to the attack External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that she has asked the government to give him the best treatment. “I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment,” she wrote.