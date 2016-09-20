: A 39-year-old garments trader was allegedly stabbed to death barely metres outside his home in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Kumar Yadav. The assailants, believed to be three to four in number, remain unidentified even as police suspect a monetary dispute to be the motive behind the killing.

His family has alleged that he was preparing to sleep on Sunday night when he suddenly received a phone call, drawing him out of his home.

The victim was meeting some men out on the streets when he suddenly called out for help. His family members have told the police the attack was preceded by loud arguments between him and the men.

By the time his family could check on him, the assailants had fled, leaving Yadav in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area for clues.