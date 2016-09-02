A 28-year-old woman, wife of a jailed gangster, was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Friday when she was returning home after dropping her 8-year-old daughter to school, police said.

The victim was identified as Sushma, wife of gangster Ashok Rathi, a resident of Alipur village.

Sushma, who had filed a case of threat to life against her husband six months ago, was attacked by two to three assailants in a Santro car at the Alipur bus stop on Sohna road.

The car was later found burning near Haryana’s Palwal.

Police said that gangster Rathi, 37, also murdered his mother-in-law and brother-in-law a few years ago and was awarded a life term for the killings.

According to the police, Rathi has 26 cases, including of murders, attempt to murder and extortion, registered against him.

Sushma Rathi received four bullet wounds and died on the spot.