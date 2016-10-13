The release of movie 31st October , based on the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been opposed again in the Delhi High Court.

A plea has been filed afresh against its release after the High Court on October 5 refused to entertain the plea, saying it was “badly drafted” and the censor board was neither approached before, nor made a party. The petitioner now has impleaded the CBFC as a party in his petition which claims that going by the trailers, posters and banners of the film. — PTI