The Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line, which offers superfast travel from the heart of the National Capital and the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, is now going to offer its commuters high speed Wi-Fi connectivity too.

A first

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will offer the free Wi-Fi facility to commuters of the Airport Express Line from Friday onwards.

This will be the first section of Delhi Metro’s network to offer free wireless Internet services.

Inauguration

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh will inaugurate the facility from Shivaji Stadium metro station of the Airport Express Line on Friday.