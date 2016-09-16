: Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma inaugurated a police station in south-west Delhi’s Dabri on Wednesday.

The station is spread over 6,500 square metres, and has a Yoga hall, an entertainment hall and barracks for police personnel on the premises, said Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West).

Among other facilities are 31 CCTV cameras, a fire hydrant system and a sewage treatment plant.

Besides, Wi-Fi facility has been made available in the reception area, the public waiting room, the women’s helpdesk section, and the records room, among others. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Special CP (Law & Order), Special CP (Vigilance) Amulya Patnaik and Joint CP (South-western Range) Dependra Pathak.