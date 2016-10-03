With cheap China-made card cloners readily available, it’s easy for fraudsters to steal your money

The next time you unsuspectingly hand over your credit or debit card to the staff of a fuel station or a restaurant, think twice.

If the staff member turns out to be a fraudster, it will take him barely two minutes to clean your card of all cash, at any place and time of his choosing.

With China-manufactured data readers available for as little as Rs.10,000, fraudsters have never had it easier.

No ‘training’ needed

Since data reader kits come with a step-by-step guide to clone a genuine cash card, the fraudsters require little or no training to copy your card’s details on an empty card — available in the market for just Rs.20 each.

One reader is capable of storing data of around 3,000 cash cards and can be used to siphon off money worth crores. All that the cheat has to do is take your card away from your sight for a few seconds and then observe your hand movement for your PIN.

The black magnetic strip on your card contains all the data such as card number, name and expiry date. “These cards are basically keys, very similar to how some hotels have replaced conventional door keys with cards. Your card has a pattern and design. If replicated, it can be used by someone else,” says a police officer.

“Once the data of your card is copied on an empty one, there is little you can do to save your money. These criminals have several means by which they can use your card for shopping or even withdrawing cash from ATMs without being identified easily,” says Vijay Singh, a senior Delhi Police officer, who has cracked several such crimes.

The modus operandi of these criminals is simple. At places like petrol pumps or restaurants — where the staff might take away your card to have it scanned at the pay counter — there is a possibility that the person will also swipe your card and clone it with a data reader.

Thereafter, he will tamper with the authentic card reader so that it keeps saying that you have entered an incorrect PIN. “Since you are very careful and slow while entering the PIN after two or three failed attempts, it gives the fraudster an easy opportunity to read your finger movement,” says a crime branch officer.

Since ATMs can’t differentiate between a real card and a fake one, your money is at the mercy of the cheat. He may wait for days before using your card to withdraw money.

“In one case, a victim found Rs.50,000 being withdrawn using his debit card, but without his knowledge. But since he had used his card at around 30 different places over the three months before the crime, we had no idea who had cloned his card,” says the officer.