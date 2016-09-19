: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee of a pre-nursery school in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri.

The incident happened on Friday. A case was registered when the girl returned home from school, and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

According to the police, the woman then called up her husband, who works as a driver, and the couple took her to a hospital where medical examination confirmed the assault.

Investigation on

The police said since the victim could not identify the accused, all male staffers of the school were being questioned.

Her parents, have, however, told the police that the girl was “approached by a man who had a moustache”.

“Her teachers are being questioned to establish which places the girl had visited in the school on that day. Apart from the teachers, the peons and other staff members are being questioned. Classmates and friends are also being talked to,” the officer said.

The police are also checking footages of the CCTV cameras installed on the school premises.