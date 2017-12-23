Four held in robbery-murder case

more-in

Four persons of ‘Lifafa’ gang have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery-cum-murder case of a Gurugram resident in Delhi Cantt area.

According to police, Arif alias Sameer alias Pappi, 32, Ajay Kumar, 24, Nirmal Sharma, 25, and Partap Singh alias Tittoo, 42, were arrested for allegedly killing one Sunil Bhatt who was on his way to Haridwar from Gurugram bus stand.

Tricked the victim

In the early hours of December 15, Sunil was waiting outside the bus stand when the accused tricked him into boarding their car on the pretext of ferrying him to his destination at a cheaper rate. Once he boarded, the accused asked him to put his belongings in an envelope. When the victim refused, they started beating him and forcefully took his ATM card. They coerced him into giving his ATM pin before strangulating him to death with a muffler.

“The accused threw the body in an isolated area on National Highway-8 and went to Mahipalpur where they withdrew ₹10,000 from an ATM,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Dumbere.

The police said that the ATM card was subsequently swiped for ₹7,000 at a grocery store, for ₹15,000 at Majnu Ka Tila. The officer said that the transactions the accused made helped them nab the four.