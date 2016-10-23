Four girls aged between 11 and 12 years were drowned in Jirayan river in Taajnipur village under Bind police station area of Nalanda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when the girls went into the deeper part of the river.

They had gone to the river to bring clay to make ovens for Chhath puja, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohammad Shaifur Rahman said.

The bodies of all the victims have been fished out.

They deceased were identified as Juhi Kumari Archana Kumari, Kajal Kumari and, Sanjana Kumari. - PTI