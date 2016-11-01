smogged out: A pall of smog hangs over the city post-Diwali on Monday.

As forecast earlier, pollution remained at the highest warning level of 'severe' all through Sunday and Monday.

Delhiites breathed in more polluted air this Diwali compared to last year, with government data showing harmful pollutants at 14 to 16 times the amount considered safe for humans.

The Capital woke up to heavy smog on Monday morning, making breathing difficult and affecting visibility on the roads as well. As forecast earlier, pollution remained at the highest warning level of 'severe' all through Sunday and Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the comparatively slow wind speed and lower mixing height meant that pollutants did not disperse as easily as last Diwali.

“The levels of pollutants have increased significantly at all places irrespective of the parameters attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions during the entire period,” the CBCB said in a statement.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the hourly concentration of PM10, or coarse particles, peaked at a whopping 1,680 micrograms per cubic metre at Anand Vihar at 3-30 a.m. This was over 16 times the standard of 100 micrograms per cubic metre.

The level of finer and more harmful PM2.5 too peaked at Anand Vihar, at 883 micrograms per cubic metre at 2-30 a.m. This was over 14 times the standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

While Delhi struggled with severe pollution on Monday, activists said the government had not done enough to combat winter pollution. “Pollution levels are at a record-breaking high. But they tell us what we already know and what we are ignoring...we need to take action. The government forgets till it is winter and then it is too late to do anything,” said Sunita Narain, director of the Centre for Science and Environment.

Ms. Narain said the National Green Tribunal and court orders on burning of crop residue in neighbouring States and movement of highly-polluting commercial vehicles through the Capital have not been fully enforced by the Delhi government.