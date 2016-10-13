The National Green Tribunal has appointed advocate Sumeer Sodhi as amicus curiae to probe a complaint by former Union Minister Raghunath Jha, who has questioned the demolition of seven government residential colonies in South Delhi alleging that over 1.86 lakh trees will be destroyed in the process.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the Union Environment Ministry, Union Urban Development Ministry and State-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited on the issue. The matter has been listed for next hearing on November 2. “This is an application submitted by the former Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Entrepreneurs. We consider it as a fit case where notices should be issued to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Union Urban Development Ministry and NBCC,” the Bench, also comprising R. S. Rathore, said.

In his letter, Mr. Jha has alleged that Directorate of Estates “is demolishing” seven government residential colonies in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur, comprising types I-IV flats, from this month.

The Union Cabinet had in July approved the redevelopment of seven general pool residential accommodation colonies in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar through the NBCC and in Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur through the Central Public Works Department to replace the existing housing stock.

The total estimated project cost of Rs. 32,835 crore includes maintenance and operation cost for 30 years and will be completed in five years in a phased manner.

The Urban Development Ministry had moved the proposal to redevelop the existing dilapidated housing colonies to augment the housing stock under the Delhi Master Plan, using modern construction technology with green building norms.

“These colonies fall in green belt of Lutyens’ zone under the New Delhi Municipal Council area, which has been ranked number one in the list of clean and green city as well also chosen for smart city project of India. These seven colonies are full of greenery, including old ayurvedic trees and precious plants. Redevelopment of these colonies will destroy 1,86,378 trees and plants, which will be the major cause of global warming in India. The NBCC’s argument of cultivation of double the number of destructed trees is false as it will take another 40-50 years for the trees to grow,” the letter added.

