A former senior Army officer was on Thursday awarded one year jail term by a special court here for amassing assets worth over Rs 2 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income in a 2007 case.

Special CBI Judge Vinod Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convicted Anand Kumar Kapur, a former Major General in the South Western Command in Jaipur.

The court had on September 27 held Kapur guilty in the case while acquitting his wife Mridula of the charges of abetting the offence of acquiring illegal assets.

The FIR was lodged by CBI on October 8, 2007 and searches carried out in Anand’s Sainik Farms house here and other places on October 10, 2007.

Huge assets

According to CBI, Anand, while working as a public servant in different capacities in the Army between November 14, 1971, to May 31, 2006, had allegedly amassed huge assets by corrupt and illegal means, either in his own name or in the name of his family members.

His wife had allegedly actively abetted him in acquisition of huge assets, the agency had alleged.

The CBI had claimed that assets, including movable and immovable property, worth Rs 5.51 crore were found in the posession of Anand and his family, out of which the source of Rs 3.86 crore could not be explained by him.

The charge sheet was filed against the accused under the sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Both the accused had denied the allegations levelled against them. - PTI